This Eid, Bring The Cinema Experience To Your Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:18 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) This Eid, elevate your home entertainment with TCL’s XL Collection, the ultimate choice for a cinematic experience at home. With screen sizes ranging from 75 to 115 inches, including the TCL 115" X955 Max—the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV, your living room transforms into a high-end theatre, making family gatherings more exciting and immersive.
A Bigger Screen for a Bigger Celebration
Eid is all about togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than watching your favorite movies, dramas, and shows on a massive TCL screen? Instead of squeezing around a small display, the XL Collection allows everyone to enjoy a true cinematic experience with lifelike visuals and breathtaking detail. The 115-inch X955 Max redefines home entertainment, offering a screen so large it rivals the theatre experience.
Stunning Picture Quality with Cutting-Edge Technology
TCL’s QD Mini LED technology, powered by Quantum Dot, delivers ultra-vivid colors, deeper blacks, and superior contrast for a stunningly realistic picture. With HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and up to 5000 nits brightness, every scene is displayed with incredible clarity and depth, whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or a live sports event.
The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, making action-packed moments feel more dynamic and fluid.
Exceptional Audio for a Cinematic Atmosphere
To complete the experience, TCL TVs come with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio, delivering powerful, immersive sound that fills the room. Whether it’s soft dialogues or explosive sound effects, every note is crisp and clear, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
Smart Features for Effortless Entertainment
TCL’s smart features make it easier than ever to access your favorite content. With built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, you have endless entertainment options at your fingertips. Plus, AI-powered voice control lets you navigate effortlessly with no need to search manually when you can just ask your tv to play what you want.
The Best Choice for Eid Entertainment
Make this Eid special with TCL’s XL Collection. The 115” X955 Max leads the way, offering breathtaking visuals, immersive sound, and seamless smart features—all crafted for the ultimate home entertainment experience.
Recent Stories
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil
AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..
General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024
Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..
UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
This Eid, Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home2 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews security at mosques during Fajr prayers21 minutes ago
-
Admin imposes fine Rs 300,000 over profiteering21 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces results of various positions21 minutes ago
-
One died, three injured in accident near Battal Tunnel on Hazara Expressway31 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang attacks police to free accomplices31 minutes ago
-
Student dies in road accident31 minutes ago
-
Driver killed, two other injured in road mishap31 minutes ago
-
Terrorist commander killed in Hangu operation41 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Haseena Moin observed41 minutes ago
-
32nd death anniversary of Master Inayat Hussain observed51 minutes ago
-
Non-custom solar inverters recovered1 hour ago