Open Menu

This Eid, Bring The Cinema Experience To Your Home

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:18 PM

This Eid, Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) This Eid, elevate your home entertainment with TCL’s XL Collection, the ultimate choice for a cinematic experience at home. With screen sizes ranging from 75 to 115 inches, including the TCL 115" X955 Max—the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV, your living room transforms into a high-end theatre, making family gatherings more exciting and immersive.

A Bigger Screen for a Bigger Celebration

Eid is all about togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than watching your favorite movies, dramas, and shows on a massive TCL screen? Instead of squeezing around a small display, the XL Collection allows everyone to enjoy a true cinematic experience with lifelike visuals and breathtaking detail. The 115-inch X955 Max redefines home entertainment, offering a screen so large it rivals the theatre experience.

Stunning Picture Quality with Cutting-Edge Technology

TCL’s QD Mini LED technology, powered by Quantum Dot, delivers ultra-vivid colors, deeper blacks, and superior contrast for a stunningly realistic picture. With HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and up to 5000 nits brightness, every scene is displayed with incredible clarity and depth, whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or a live sports event.

The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, making action-packed moments feel more dynamic and fluid.
Exceptional Audio for a Cinematic Atmosphere

To complete the experience, TCL TVs come with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio, delivering powerful, immersive sound that fills the room. Whether it’s soft dialogues or explosive sound effects, every note is crisp and clear, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

Smart Features for Effortless Entertainment

TCL’s smart features make it easier than ever to access your favorite content. With built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, you have endless entertainment options at your fingertips. Plus, AI-powered voice control lets you navigate effortlessly with no need to search manually when you can just ask your tv to play what you want.

The Best Choice for Eid Entertainment

Make this Eid special with TCL’s XL Collection. The 115” X955 Max leads the way, offering breathtaking visuals, immersive sound, and seamless smart features—all crafted for the ultimate home entertainment experience.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Sports Superior YouTube Family Event TV All From Best Mini Netflix

Recent Stories

Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient ..

Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones

8 minutes ago
 Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory ..

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

21 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship managemen ..

AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture

36 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends ..

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..

51 minutes ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirat ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

51 minutes ago
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first ..

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..

1 hour ago
 Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout fo ..

Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partn ..

Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bring ..

ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Football Association dismisses national team c ..

UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan