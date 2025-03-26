This Eid, Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) This Eid, elevate your home entertainment with TCL’s XL Collection, the ultimate choice for a cinematic experience at home. With screen sizes ranging from 75 to 115 inches, including the TCL 115" X955 Max—the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV, your living room transforms into a high-end theatre, making family gatherings more exciting and immersive.

A Bigger Screen for a Bigger Celebration

Eid is all about togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than watching your favorite movies, dramas, and shows on a massive TCL screen? Instead of squeezing around a small display, the XL Collection allows everyone to enjoy a true cinematic experience with lifelike visuals and breathtaking detail. The 115-inch X955 Max redefines home entertainment, offering a screen so large it rivals the theatre experience.

Stunning Picture Quality with Cutting-Edge Technology

TCL’s QD Mini LED technology, powered by Quantum Dot, delivers ultra-vivid colors, deeper blacks, and superior contrast for a stunningly realistic picture. With HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and up to 5000 nits brightness, every scene is displayed with incredible clarity and depth, whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or a live sports event.

The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, making action-packed moments feel more dynamic and fluid.

Exceptional Audio for a Cinematic Atmosphere

To complete the experience, TCL TVs come with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio, delivering powerful, immersive sound that fills the room. Whether it’s soft dialogues or explosive sound effects, every note is crisp and clear, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

Smart Features for Effortless Entertainment

TCL’s smart features make it easier than ever to access your favorite content. With built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, you have endless entertainment options at your fingertips. Plus, AI-powered voice control lets you navigate effortlessly with no need to search manually when you can just ask your tv to play what you want.

The Best Choice for Eid Entertainment

Make this Eid special with TCL’s XL Collection. The 115” X955 Max leads the way, offering breathtaking visuals, immersive sound, and seamless smart features—all crafted for the ultimate home entertainment experience.