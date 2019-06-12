This emotional PML-N supporter demands to not release Hamza Shahbaz

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The supporter of political parties often chant wrong slogans out of their emotions and the cameras are there to capture these moments.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) An emotional Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter mistakenly demanded to not release Hamza Shahbaz.

A similar incident was surfaced after Hamza Shahbaz’s arrest when a PML-N supporter mistakenly demanded to not release the party leader. He had no idea what he said.

The video of Ayub Wasaya is going viral on social media. The opponents of PML-N are making fun of the video.

Watch here:

This is the same PML-N supporter who was earlier captured sipping milk from a feeder during Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.

NAB arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz from inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two cases regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means on Tuesday.

A NAB team left the court with Hamza, who was then taken to the Thokar Niaz Baig offices of the accountability watchdog.

The arrest took place after a two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, dismissed the bail applications filed by Hamza after his (Hamza's) lawyer opted to withdraw the bail pleas in the two corruption cases.

Hamza, the son of PML-N president and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, is facing inquiries in the cases related to Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.

His arrest comes a day after former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in Islamabad.