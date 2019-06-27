UrduPoint.com
This Female Pakistani Soldier Is Serving In UN Peacekeeping Force

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:31 PM

This female Pakistani soldier is serving in UN peacekeeping force

Wearing Pak Army uniform, Major Fozia is serving in the UN mission in Cyprus.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) Major Fozia Perveen, a Pakistani soldier, is serving in the United Nations peacekeeping force.

Wearing Pak Army uniform, Major Fozia is serving in the UN mission in Cyprus. She was captured while on a patrol in the Buffer Zone.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi shared a picture of Major Fozia.

Sharing the picture, the UN envoy said, “We are proud of our female (and male) peacekeepers who serve in UN Missions.”

Here is Major Fozia Perveen serving in the UN mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) seen here on a patrol in the Buffer Zone Picture thanks to the UN, she wrote.

We are super proud of all the female officers who are serving people at home and abroad!

