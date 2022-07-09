UrduPoint.com

This Festival Of Happiness Unites Muslim Ummah From Africa To Subcontinent: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

This festival of happiness unites Muslim Ummah from Africa to subcontinent: FM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while congratulating Muslims in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said that this festival of happiness unite the Muslim Ummah from Africa to the subcontinent.

In his message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here on Saturday, Chairman Bilawal said that Eid-ul-Adha reminds us that determination and sacrifice for the greater good pave the way for success.

He said"No nation and society can achieve moral supremacy without the spirit of sacrifice." Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha stressed that in order to save the country from the problems we were facing, we must work together for the prosperity and development of the nation.

He stated that it was crucial for us to put our ego, priorities, personal and group interests behind us.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said" During this festive time, we must remember our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the heights of Indian oppression in their fight for freedom."He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also appealed to the nation to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 on the occasion of Eid.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Pakistan Peoples Party Moral Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow ..

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case ..

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

2 hours ago
 Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received thr ..

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.