This Guy Exposed The Inaction Of Authorities Over Complaints At Pakistan Citizen Portal

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 42 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:32 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) A citizen recently took to social media to expose the inaction of authorities over complaints registered at the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

A guy named Tanveer Nadla shared a video where he says he complained at the Pakistan Citizen Portal about the heaps of garbage in his area but he did not receive any response.

He said that he then gave negative feedback upon the complaint on which he got a response that Prime Minister Imran Khan has this complaint in front of his dashboard.

He said that the authorities still did not take any action.

Invalid url

Showing the heaps of garbage being burnt, he said that people are getting diseases because of the garbage.

The prime minister has himself ordered to address the complaint but the situation remains the same, he added.

Addressing the prime minister, he said that this is the status of the complaint you can see on your dashboard.

The post has gone viral on social media.

See here:

