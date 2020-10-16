'This is beginning of the end of this fake govt,' says Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has set on journey to Gujranwala along with a large number of workers to take part in Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first rally in Gujranwala today.

"This is begining of the end of this fake government," said Maryam Nawaz to her charged supporters as she came out from her home in Jati Umra in Raiwind.

She has said they have come out for the sake of the whole nation and Nawaz Sharif. Maryam has also appealed police and civil administrations not to come in the way of the public coming there to take part in the PDM's first rally.

"This is not just for the public but also for your rights," says Maryam.

Addressing the PTI government, the PML-N Vice-President has said that they [PTI] have failed to maintain supremancy of law and the Constitution.

The PML-N workers sprinkled rose petals on the vehicle of their leader Maryam and chanted slogan in the favor of their party and leadership.

She will reach Gujranwala today evening.

On other hand, there are heavy police contingents and barricades on the way to Gujjaranwala against PTI government.

However, this is first protest of the PML-N to Gujranwala which is being led by Maryam Nawaz and not by both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz has emerged as prominent and vigorous voice of the PML-N at this moment when party president Shehbaz Sharif is in NAB's lockup over charges of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of incom and its supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in London.

The PML-N leaders have said earlier that this day will prove their strength, power and acceptance in the public.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that no NRO will be given to anyone.

"Giving NRO to them [Opposition parties] simply means nothing but devastation," said PM while addressing a ceremony at a local university in Islamabad on early Friday.

Imran Khan said: "All dacoits have united just to fight for their own interests and not for the public,".