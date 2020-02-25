This is golden opportunity for Trump to discuss issue of Occupied Kashmir with Modi: FM

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Affairs Minister is also hopeful about Trump and Modi meeting today, saying that the US President will take up the issue of Occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that United States President Donald Trump would take up the issue of Occupied Kashmir with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it a “golden opportunity” for him to take up the issue with the Indian leadership.

According to the details, the foreign minister said the situation of the disputed territory was not good as the area was under lockdown even after 200 days. He said that it a good chance for Trump take up this issue of Occupied valley.

He also questioned that whether this valley would remain lockdown and whether the Indian authorities would continue to trample on the rights of the people Kashmir. He also questioned that it would continue till how long.

Qureshi stated that there were voices in the country which were rising against Modi despite Indian arrogance. He said that Indian citizens thought that their leaders Nehru and Gandhi were under threat from the incumbent Indian government.

He said that Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the bloodshed that had taken place in the valley could not be swept under the carpet.

The foreign minister said that India was a huge market and the US wanted to trade with New Delhi, adding that new trade options were also beginning to gain ground in Pakistan and the US should remember this.

"Completely different from South Asia, there is also southwest Asia where Pakistan can play a vital role,” he added.

On Monday, President Trump told Indian leadership that they have good relations with Pakistan and they are working with it in positive directions.

“We have good relations with Pakistan and hope that the tensions would come to an end,” said Trump during his speech to 100,000 in Ahmadabad.

