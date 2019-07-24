This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected to Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Marina Wheeler’s family have connections with the city of Pakistan Sargodha.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has turned out to be a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Boris Johnson has been recently elected as the new prime minister of Britain.

Boris Johnson has visited Pakistan before where he took a selfie with PM Imran. The selfie is going viral on social media.

However, media reports said that Boris Johnson is deeply connected to Pakistan because his wife’s family is from a Pakistani city Sargodha.

Few years back Boris Johnson said that woman in Abayas look like bank looters but in a recent interview he mentioned that his forefathers were Muslims.

A Turkish newspaper mentioned in a report that Boris’ forefathers were connected to the Ottoman Empire and his great grandfather had an important role in the empire.

According to the newspaper, his great grandfather’s name was Ali Kamal and he was a journalist and a liberal politician.

Ali Kamal’s father was Ahmed Afandi who was a merchant. He was born in 1867 at Qustuntunia which is called Istanbul now.

His mother Hanfia Fareeday was the second wife of Ahmed Afandi. Ali Kamal got his early education from Istanbul and then went to Geneva and Paris for higher studies where he got a degree in politics.

During his stay abroad, he got married to Vini Fredbron. He had two children from that marriage and named his son Usman. Soon after the birth of Usmal Ali, Ali Kamal’s wife died. He sent both children to their maternal family, who lived in Britain.

Their grandmother Margaret Bron raised them. Usman Ali later changed his name to Usman Johnson. He then had two children and Boris Johnson is his son.