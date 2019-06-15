This is how Hamza Shahbaz is spending his time in jail

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz is in NAB jail over corruption charges.

Speaking about how he is spending his time in jail, Hamza Shahbaz said that he is reading Quran’s interpretation in jail.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he is reading Quran’s interpretation in jail and he recites Quran everyday too.

He further said that he cannot even think of doing corruption.

The PML-N leader said that those doing revengeful politics will themselves become a target of it.

An Accountability court on Wednesday has approved physical remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means cases for 15 days.

On June 11, NAB detained Hamza Shahbaz as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in the interim bail.

The development allowed NAB to further investigate into corruption charges against him, and in this regard, a special team shifted him to the bureau's headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore.

Earlier on May 28, a two-member bench forwarded the bail matter to the chief justice for its fixation before any other appropriate bench when Hamza requested asked the bench to refer the matter to any other bench to protect integrity of the court following certain reservations on it in the light of a 'controversial' media interview of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

On May 28, the court extended Hamza's pre-arrest bail for an unspecified period of time.On May 22, the court had extended Hamza's pre-arrest bail till May 28 in the same cases.

On May 8, the court extended his bail till May 22 when his counsel pointed out that the NAB had not given them reasons for his arrest and the documents showing approval of the inquiries by the competent authority.