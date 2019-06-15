UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

This Is How Hamza Shahbaz Is Spending His Time In Jail

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 5 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:46 PM

This is how Hamza Shahbaz is spending his time in jail

Hamza Shahbaz said that he is reading Quran’s interpretation in jail and he recites Quran everyday too.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz is in NAB jail over corruption charges.

Speaking about how he is spending his time in jail, Hamza Shahbaz said that he is reading Quran’s interpretation in jail.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he is reading Quran’s interpretation in jail and he recites Quran everyday too.

He further said that he cannot even think of doing corruption.

The PML-N leader said that those doing revengeful politics will themselves become a target of it.

An Accountability court on Wednesday has approved physical remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means cases for 15 days.

On June 11, NAB detained Hamza Shahbaz as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in the interim bail.

The development allowed NAB to further investigate into corruption charges against him, and in this regard, a special team shifted him to the bureau's headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore.

Earlier on May 28, a two-member bench forwarded the bail matter to the chief justice for its fixation before any other appropriate bench when Hamza requested asked the bench to refer the matter to any other bench to protect integrity of the court following certain reservations on it in the light of a 'controversial' media interview of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

On May 28, the court extended Hamza's pre-arrest bail for an unspecified period of time.On May 22, the court had extended Hamza's pre-arrest bail till May 28 in the same cases.

On May 8, the court extended his bail till May 22 when his counsel pointed out that the NAB had not given them reasons for his arrest and the documents showing approval of the inquiries by the competent authority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Same Reading Money May June Muslim Media Court Justice Javed Iqbal Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Lebanon-Russia Collaboration May Be Effective in F ..

7 minutes ago

Trade Potential for Russian, Chinese Small, Mid-Si ..

24 minutes ago

JF-17 Thunder Warms Up for Paris Air Show

51 minutes ago

KP to extend Rescue 1122 services up to Tribal are ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese President Calls on Turkey's Erdogan to Str ..

1 hour ago

Moldovan President Lauds Top Court for Reversing S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.