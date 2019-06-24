This is how Imran Khan reacted to Naeem ul Haque’s wrong picture tweet

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Senator Faisal Javed said that he showed Naeem ul Haque’s tweet to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him if that was his picture.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque recently shared a wrong picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The picture, which he thought was of Imran Khan from his early cricketing days, was actually of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

To this, the prime minister said that this is Sachin Tendulkar’s picture.

Sharing Tendulkar’s childhood picture, Naeem ul Haque wrote, “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

Soon people on Twitter pointed out the mistake.

Soon, the tweet went viral, giving a chance to Twitterati to make memes out of it.