UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

This Is How Imran Khan Reacted To Naeem Ul Haque’s Wrong Picture Tweet

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:48 PM

This is how Imran Khan reacted to Naeem ul Haque’s wrong picture tweet

Senator Faisal Javed said that he showed Naeem ul Haque’s tweet to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him if that was his picture.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque recently shared a wrong picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The picture, which he thought was of Imran Khan from his early cricketing days, was actually of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking about this wrong tweet, Senator Faisal Javed said that he showed Naeem ul Haque’s tweet to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him if that was his picture.

To this, the prime minister said that this is Sachin Tendulkar’s picture.

Sharing Tendulkar’s childhood picture, Naeem ul Haque wrote, “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

Soon people on Twitter pointed out the mistake.

Soon, the tweet went viral, giving a chance to Twitterati to make memes out of it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter From

Recent Stories

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

5 minutes ago

278 illegal gas connections removed in Peshawar

7 minutes ago

RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains deaths sentence of a murd ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War in Yemen t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.