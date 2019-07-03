This is how Rana Sanaullah spent his first night in jail

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah (MNA), who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for allegedly possessing heroin on Monday, spent his first night in jail on the floor.

Media reports said that Rana Sanaullah had to sleep on the floor of barrack no. 6 of camp jail, Lahore.

He was only provided a sheet to sleep. He was kept in a confinement with empty neighbouring barracks.

The officials of jail police were deployed outside his barrack.

The other accused in the case were kept in the old jail.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations. Members of proscribed organization also used to travel with PML-N leader.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah.

Rana Sanaullah along with five other accused were shifted to the Camp Jail after issuance of their 14-day judicial remand by the judicial magistrate in a narcotics case.

Rana Sanaullah would be given B-class facilities, Camp Jail Lahore officials.

The jail officials said B-class facilities included a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

The ANF officials produced Rana Sanaullah along with accused Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas in district courts on Tuesday.

The court sent them to jail on 14-day judicial remand.