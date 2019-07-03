This is how the gunman carried weapon to Lahore Airport

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The accused considered the airport an easy target and shot down the two enemies there.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) An unidentified gunman opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore killing two people on Wednesday.

Police said that the assailants were planning the twin murder for two years.

The deceased had security guards with them all the time making it difficult for the accused to target them.

The accused said that they had handed over the weapon to their women while entering the airport. The females were not checked and this is how they brought the weapon inside the airport.

The accused further said that they took the weapon from the women after entering the airport.

Unknown culprits gunned down two persons while three other sustained injuries at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

The police claimed that the incident occurred due to personal enmity.

Police said those killed were nominated suspects in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt's murder case.

The deceased have been identified as Ikraam and Zain, and latter had returned today after performing Umrah. The incident took place at the arrival/waiting area outside the main airport building.

People in the airport lounge got panicked when two suspects opened fire but they were nabbed by the authorities.

Three persons - Saifullah,Fayyaz Bhatti and Samiullah received injuries in the incident and were shifted to Services Hospital.

Heavy contingents of police and rangers reached the airport soon after the incident.

Adjacent areas and roads were closed to traffic, and entry to the airport was sealed.