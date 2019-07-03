UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

This Is How The Gunman Carried Weapon To Lahore Airport

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:08 PM

This is how the gunman carried weapon to Lahore Airport

The accused considered the airport an easy target and shot down the two enemies there.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) An unidentified gunman opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore killing two people on Wednesday.

Police said that the assailants were planning the twin murder for two years.

The deceased had security guards with them all the time making it difficult for the accused to target them.

The accused considered the airport an easy target and shot down the two enemies there.

The accused said that they had handed over the weapon to their women while entering the airport. The females were not checked and this is how they brought the weapon inside the airport.

The accused further said that they took the weapon from the women after entering the airport.

Unknown culprits gunned down two persons while three other sustained injuries at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

The police claimed that the incident occurred due to personal enmity.

Police said those killed were nominated suspects in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt's murder case.

The deceased have been identified as Ikraam and Zain, and latter had returned today after performing Umrah. The incident took place at the arrival/waiting area outside the main airport building.

People in the airport lounge got panicked when two suspects opened fire but they were nabbed by the authorities.

Three persons - Saifullah,Fayyaz Bhatti and Samiullah received injuries in the incident and were shifted to Services Hospital.

Heavy contingents of police and rangers reached the airport soon after the incident.

Adjacent areas and roads were closed to traffic, and entry to the airport was sealed.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Fire Rangers Police Traffic Pakistan Peoples Party Women All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves grading system for board exam ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS sign MoU with ABMto control zoonotic pathogen ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Holds Meeti ..

10 minutes ago

Assange's Father Says Whistleblower Ready to Fight ..

10 minutes ago

Hajj flights from Multan airport to commence from ..

10 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.