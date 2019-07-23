This is how Trump appreciated Pakistani people while meeting PM Imran

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has appreciated Pakistani people in his signature style during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The US president said that Pakistanis are talented people and he has many Pakistani friends in New York.

The US president hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday where they held a one on one meeting.

The President Trump during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

"Well, thank you very much. It’s my great honor to have the very popular and, by the way, great athlete — one of the greatest — but very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan," Trump said on the occasion.

"I don't think Pakistan respected the United States" in the past, Trump said, but "they are helping us a lot now," Trump said, adding that he has many friends in Pakistan.

President Trump said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities here.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump at the entrance of White House. Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.