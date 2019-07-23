UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

This Is How Trump Appreciated Pakistani People While Meeting PM Imran

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:16 PM

This is how Trump appreciated Pakistani people while meeting PM Imran

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has appreciated Pakistani people in his signature style during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The US president said that Pakistanis are talented people and he has many Pakistani friends in New York.

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

The US president hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday where they held a one on one meeting.

The President Trump during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

"Well, thank you very much. It’s my great honor to have the very popular and, by the way, great athlete — one of the greatest — but very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan," Trump said on the occasion.

"I don't think Pakistan respected the United States" in the past, Trump said, but "they are helping us a lot now," Trump said, adding that he has many friends in Pakistan.

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

President Trump said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities here.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump at the entrance of White House. Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister White House Trump New York United States

Recent Stories

Singapore makes its biggest ever illegal ivory sei ..

40 seconds ago

Russia Sets Up New Border Control Complex in North ..

41 seconds ago

United Kingdom's Withdrawal From European Union

43 seconds ago

China's BAIC takes 5% stake in Daimler: German car ..

44 seconds ago

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Here's how Pakistani div ..

23 minutes ago

Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse homeless a y ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.