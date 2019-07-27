UrduPoint.com
This Is The Punishment Mohsin Abbas Can Get For Domestic Violence

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:43 PM

Talking exclusively to Urdu Point, Fatima’s lawyer Muneeb said that getting a bail is not uncommon, so Mohsin Abbas’s bail is a routine procedure.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Actor and Singer Mohsin Abbas’s wife Fatima Sohail had accused him of domestic violence.

She had also come up with pictorial and documented evidence to substantiate her claims.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Mohsin Abbas, but Fatima’s lawyer is of the view that more sections should have been added to the FIR.

“What’s significant for us is that we have been successful in getting an FIR lodged. Normally an FIR is not registered in such cases, no matter how big a celebrity is,” the lawyer said.

There are still some charges that we want to be a part of the FIR, but as of now it is not happening, he added.

Right now, only sections 406 and 506(b) have been included in the FIR. But as FIR has been registered, legal proceedings have also started, lawyer Muneeb said.

Fatima’s lawyer is of the view that the charges they have included in the FIR can result in an imprisonment of 7 years up to life imprisonment under Pakistan Penal Code. He further said that our case had allegations of cheat and murder, and we want these charges to be a part of the FIR.

He also added that there is no proper law of domestic violence in Punjab. After this case we hope that such a law is passed in Punjab, as there already exists one in Sindh.

