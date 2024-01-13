This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be the first priority. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

More important than elections is the elimination of serious challenges. All the political parties should play a role in the strengthening of the state structure by keeping the interests above all else and adhering to the views of the broad national interests. Information Secretary Muslim League Q Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 Jan, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an ongoing press release that the world is busy spending its energies in the field of economy and technology, while we have preferred only the power game for 70 years.

He said that if there is a state, there will be politics. Powers around the world are currently active in the economic arena, while in Pakistan the rich are getting richer and the poor are forced to live below the poverty line.

The greatest need at this time is economic reforms and presenting the Charter of Economic Resolution on an emergency basis.

He said that the main reason for development in developed countries is the rule of law and constitution, while in Pakistan, law is the legacy of the powerful.

There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, but there is a certain group of talented people who are being held up against the wall. He said that the secret of national development lies in the observance of law and constitution.

He further said that all political parties should play a role in the strengthening of the state structure by putting their interests above all else and adhering to the principles of broad national interests.