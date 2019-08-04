This is the time to stand united with Kashmir against India: Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Special assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says that Indian state terrorism should be exposed all over the whole world.In a tweet on Sunday, she said that this is not the time for politics but this is the time for government and opposition to stand united with Kashmir for their rights.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Political leadership must have transcends personal interests and have to send a message of solidarity on national issues.