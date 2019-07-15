(@mahnoorsheikh03)

According to numerology, Bilawal Bhutto will not suffice on just one marriage and will have two wives.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor in the country.

And for this reason, his marriage continues to remain one of the hottest topics in the country.

Numerologist Hanif Malik has predicted that Bilawal will have two marriages. His first marriage will be unsuccessful while second will be successful.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, Bilawal Bhutto is a fair and humble person.

Numerologist Hanif Malik said that Bilawal will remain successful in political settlements.

He predicted that the old party leaders will leave him but he is a just person and remain patient in tough times.

He has an element on frankness in his personality but it can hurt him in this fast age as well.

Bilawal Bhutto is used to forgetting his old friends and is always keen to make new ones.

The astrologer said that Bilawal tries to give the impression of a compassionate person when he meets people.

Earlier, former president Asif Zardari announced that his son Bilawal Bhutto is ready to marry.

“Now we have to find a girl for him,” Zardari said, adding that Bilawal does not have time for this so he would have to find a girl for him.

Asif Zardari also said that he wants to retire from politics as Bilawal is now managing political affairs.

“I want to rest now and look after my fields. This is my age to play with my grandchildren,” Zardari had said.