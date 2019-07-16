UrduPoint.com
This Is When Eid-ul-Azha Will Be Celebrated In Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

As per lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 12.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced the date for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the lunar calendar prepared by the Science Ministry, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 12.

Fawad Chaudhry said that this calendar has ended the need of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and called for disbanding it.

He said that the five-year lunar calendar should be given official status.

He said that this is the first lunar calendar of the Muslim world, adding that he has requested the Foreign Office to make it a part of the ECO summit.

Fawad Chaudhry had come up with a five-year lunar calendar to end the moon sighting controversies once and for all. He also launched a mobile application for moon sighting.

The Lunar Calendar prepared with the help of experts includes the important dates from 2019 till 2024.

According to this lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on June 5 while Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 12 this year.

The calendar is, however, not yet approved by the federal cabinet yet.

Until the cabinet approval, nothing can be said about the final announcement of Eid.

