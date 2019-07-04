This is why Supreme Court restored tax on mobile phones

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The Supreme Court has given a detailed verdict on restoration of mobile phone tax.

The Supreme Court had on April 24, 2019 announced the restoration of all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards after the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards levied by mobile phone service providers in June, 2018.

The detailed judgment, authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that the protection from taxation is not listed as fundamental right conferred by Chapter 1 of Part II of the Constitution.

He held that the Supreme Court had, in its June 11, 2018 order suspending the taxes, neither recorded any reason nor did it determine that the imposition of such taxes was without jurisdiction.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, one of the members of a three-judge Supreme Court bench gave a dissenting note.

He differed with the contentions of Justice Isa, saying the apex court correctly, validly and properly exercised its authority under Article 184(3) of the Constitution since all conditions for invoking such powers were amply and adequately met in the case.

Justice Ahsan said there was no bar or impediment in the apex court’s way against exercising jurisdiction in such matters in future provided that the condition of matter being of public importance involving enforcement of fundamental rights was met.

Justice Isa agreed with the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general of provinces that the taxes cannot be presumed to be against the public interest since taxes are spent for the benefit of the people.

He observed that the apex court is generally slow in entertaining challenges to taxes which are imposed by the appropriate legislature in apparent conformity with the provisions of the Constitution. This, however, is not to say that a law imposing a tax cannot be challenged.

"Only once the taxes imposed by the six statutes (Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, Federal Excise Act, 2005 and the provinces Sales Tax on Services Acts) are declared contrary to the Constitution and struck down, could their imposition and collection from subscribers/customers of cellular telecom companies be stopped," he wrote.