This PTI leader refused to welcome PM Imran upon return from US

Dr Ramesh Kumar said that he did not go to welcome the prime minister as it was not his job.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Ramesh Kumar refused to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad Airport upon his return from the United States.

“If any PTI leader or someone else thinks that I should have been welcomed Imran Khan at the airport then it is their opinion. I can’t say anything about it,” he said.

Imran Khan would not give any compensation to any corrupt leader in response to this welcome, he said.

Ramesh Kumar further said that it was the duty of the prime minister to go and represent Pakistan in the US, adding that he had congratulated him upon the successful visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan returned Pakistan on July 25 after the conclusion of a successful visit to the United States of America where he held wide ranging talks with President Donald Trump, aimed at resetting and strengthening bilateral relations.

At the airport, he was warmly received by the Federal ministers, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, party leaders and a larger number of people.

On the invitation of the US president, the prime minister visited the US on July 21-23.

It was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump had wide-ranging interaction at the White House covering bilateral and regional matters.

The prime minister also held meetings with the prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.