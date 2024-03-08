This Women’s Day Myco.io And Dove Pakistan Team Up To Present “Her Right To Play”
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 03:22 PM
Creating awareness about women in sports – myco and dove team up to bring to life the documentary Her Right To Play.
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) On the auspicious occasion of International Women’s day, myco.io & Dove Pakistan teamed up for an exclusive premiere of their original documentary “Her Right To Play”, In an event attended by the esteemed Gargash group board members, Unilever Pakistan, Pakistan Football Federation, media outlets and various women influencers and leaders, a documentary on the struggles and achievements for women football players in Pakistan which will be streaming on the myco web and app platforms from 8th March onwards.
myco is focusing on promoting all forms of sports for all genders and strongly believes in the importance of women on and off the field. This collaboration comes with a purpose of shedding light on the plight of women in sports and their struggles but more importantly their determination to keep trying harder and to serve as an inspiration for other women to believe in their dreams.
The film covers the journey of Pakistan Women Football team, as they travel around the world playing various games against much experienced opponents and the challenges they face along the way and in hopes of making history for Pakistan.
Myco is a global blockchain based video streaming platform having more than 9 million registered users, with over 700k videos on the platform & 1000+ premium watch hours. Myco has been at the forefront of sports streaming with their unique watch & earn model and having streamed over 200+ live sports including the ICC World Cup 23 and the PSL9 & 10. Having funded over 50+ projects for young filmmakers and originals myco also hosts a rich library of influencer partnerships.
www.myco.io
