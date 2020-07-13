THJK appreciates to statements of Pakistani officials for IOK people self determination struggle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir has appreciated the statements of Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Army chief of Pakistan in which they reiterated the Pakistan's resolve to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the valiant people of Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for Self determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Tehreek-e-Hurriyet in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The party on behalf of the Kashmiri people assured the Pakistani masses that detentions and martyrdoms would not stop the Kashmiris' march towards freedom from India.