Thomas Drew calls on Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed bilateral relations, Kashmir issue and prevailing security situation in the region.

During a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday, the governor said the world community should play its role in stopping Indian war hysteria and atrocities and brutalities in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).