UrduPoint.com

'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' Being Screened For Free In Murree

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 11:28 PM

'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' being screened for free in Murree

The movie 'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' was being screened free of charge in a 3D cinema at Murree Arts Council on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for the entertainment of tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The movie 'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' was being screened free of charge in a 3D cinema at Murree Arts Council on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for the entertainment of tourists.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed in a statement said that the movie would continue to be screened in the cinema till Friday.

Waqar said that the modern cinema with 300 seats provided the best entertainment in the area. He said that they planned to screen newly released films on Eid-ul-Azha to give the audience the best entertainment.

Tourists had shown keen interest in the 3D cinema as it attracted hundreds of them daily, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Film And Movies Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

9 minutes ago
 Capital police to shift offices on solar energy

Capital police to shift offices on solar energy

2 minutes ago
 Increase in universities grant welcomed: Prof. DR. ..

Increase in universities grant welcomed: Prof. DR. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi

2 minutes ago
 Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary observed ..

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary observed with zeal

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi conducts second mock flood ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi conducts second mock flood preparedness drills

2 minutes ago
 Two league matches of 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketba ..

Two league matches of 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 decided

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.