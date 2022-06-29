'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' being screened for free in Murree

The movie 'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' was being screened free of charge in a 3D cinema at Murree Arts Council on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for the entertainment of tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The movie 'Thori Life Thori Zindagi' was being screened free of charge in a 3D cinema at Murree Arts Council on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for the entertainment of tourists.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed in a statement said that the movie would continue to be screened in the cinema till Friday.

Waqar said that the modern cinema with 300 seats provided the best entertainment in the area. He said that they planned to screen newly released films on Eid-ul-Azha to give the audience the best entertainment.

Tourists had shown keen interest in the 3D cinema as it attracted hundreds of them daily, he said.