UrduPoint.com

Thorough Investigation Of Sialkot Incident To Be Conducted: Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:41 PM

Thorough investigation of Sialkot incident to be conducted: Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday expressed deed grief over the incident happened at Sialkot which resulted in killing of a person and announced thorough investigations to fix the responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday expressed deed grief over the incident happened at Sialkot which resulted in killing of a person and announced thorough investigations to fix the responsibility.

In a statement, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already taken notice of Sialkot incident.

Punjab government had already been directed to apprehend the culprits within 24 hours. Each and every criminal involved in the killing would not escape punishment.

The people of the country were unanimous in condemning the incident.

The protection of the lives and properties of foreigners and non Muslim Pakistanis was the responsibility of the state.

The Sialkot incident was a conspiracy to fan communal hatred in the country.

No one would be allowed to take law into their own hands, he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sialkot Criminals Muslim Government

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

13 minutes ago
 Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remain ..

Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - ..

2 minutes ago
 Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia crui ..

Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia cruises into semis

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P rejects Sindh government new local governmen ..

MQM-P rejects Sindh government new local government system bill: Kanwar Naved

2 minutes ago
 Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in Faisalabad

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.