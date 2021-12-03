Thorough investigation of Sialkot incident to be conducted: Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday expressed deed grief over the incident happened at Sialkot which resulted in killing of a person and announced thorough investigations to fix the responsibility.

In a statement, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already taken notice of Sialkot incident.

Punjab government had already been directed to apprehend the culprits within 24 hours. Each and every criminal involved in the killing would not escape punishment.

The people of the country were unanimous in condemning the incident.

The protection of the lives and properties of foreigners and non Muslim Pakistanis was the responsibility of the state.

The Sialkot incident was a conspiracy to fan communal hatred in the country.

No one would be allowed to take law into their own hands, he said.