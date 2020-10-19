Those according priority to minting money, now seeking 'respect for vote': Haleem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Monday said it was ironic that the PML-N leaders, who had the track record of according top priority to minting money, were now seeking 'respect for vote'.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Monday said it was ironic that the PML-N leaders, who had the track record of according top priority to minting money, were now seeking 'respect for vote'.

'Respect to note' had been their motto since inception of their party and now their raising the slogan of 'give respect to vote" was absolutely misplaced, he said in a statement.

Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had been blatantly using money as a tool for their political relevance.

As they were being held accountable for their past misdeeds, they were desperately trying to hoodwink the masses, he added.

" As old habits die hard, it is not surprising to see the PML-N leadership still have rampant disregard for the voters," he said, emphasizing that the importance of voters and 'respect to their rights' had never been discussed by all the opposition political parties, including the PML-N.

The voters were in fact not among the PML-N's priorities as they were treated as mere means to achieve its set objectives, he added.