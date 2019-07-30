UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Arrested In Drug Cases Not Political Prisoners But Nation's Culprits:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:10 PM

Those arrested in drug cases not political prisoners but nation's culprits:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that those arrested in drug and corruption cases are not political prisoners but nation's culprits

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that those arrested in drug and corruption cases are not political prisoners but nation's culprits.In tweets, Dr Firdous said that demanding facilities for former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah is a joke to other prisoners.She further advised Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to face the reality.Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman should become a real Rahber (leader) of the nation by parting ways with looters and plunderers.She said that the JUI-F chief's support for looters was against the Islamic teachings, adding that he was using seminaries' students as a shield for coming into power.

Dr Firdous said that Sindh government was using different tactics to suppress its political opponents.Regarding minorities, the special assistant went on to say that constitution and law of Pakistan guarantee equal rights to minorities, adding that a sizeable white portion in national flag depicts the number of minorities living in the country.She said Minorities Day on August 11 will remember the contribution of minorities in development and progress of the country, adding that Pakistan always acknowledged national services rendered by the minority community, adding the country was incomplete without it.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress August Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Which cancers receive the least funding, and why?

2 minutes ago

Japan expresses condolences to the victims of the ..

2 minutes ago

Minister SAFRON issues directives to resolve issue ..

2 minutes ago

18 martyred after Pak Army's training plane crashe ..

2 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram schools Shahveer Jafry over dangero ..

12 minutes ago

China, Pakistan to strengthen anti-terrorism, secu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.