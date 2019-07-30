(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that those arrested in drug and corruption cases are not political prisoners but nation's culprits.In tweets, Dr Firdous said that demanding facilities for former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah is a joke to other prisoners.She further advised Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to face the reality.Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman should become a real Rahber (leader) of the nation by parting ways with looters and plunderers.She said that the JUI-F chief's support for looters was against the Islamic teachings, adding that he was using seminaries' students as a shield for coming into power.

Dr Firdous said that Sindh government was using different tactics to suppress its political opponents.Regarding minorities, the special assistant went on to say that constitution and law of Pakistan guarantee equal rights to minorities, adding that a sizeable white portion in national flag depicts the number of minorities living in the country.She said Minorities Day on August 11 will remember the contribution of minorities in development and progress of the country, adding that Pakistan always acknowledged national services rendered by the minority community, adding the country was incomplete without it.