Those Calling Islamic Sentences Tyranny Are Themselves Tyrants: Ali Muhammad Khan Replies To Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

Those calling Islamic sentences tyranny are themselves tyrants: Ali Muhammad Khan replies to Fawad Chaudhry

State minister for parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has expressed resentment over federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for condemning resolution passed in National Assembly seeking public hanging of child rapists

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) State minister for parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has expressed resentment over Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for condemning resolution passed in National Assembly seeking public hanging of child rapists.Replying to Fawad Chaudhry through his tweet Ali Muhammad Khan said "Allah is Al-Haq and His Commandment is Al-Haq too.

Those calling Islamic sentences tyranny and barbaric themselves are tyrants .Rejecting Fawad Chaudhry criticism on tribal society , Khan said tribal society is the most civilized society in the world wherein the women and elders are respected.

Where head is sacrificed but the honour is not sacrificed. I am proud of my tribal society.No matter one says what but Allah's commandment should be enforced. He feels the pain whose Zainab is martyred.

There is only sentence for such beasts due to which a strong message will go to the other beasts that Pakistani nation can no more tolerate disgraced dead bodies of their children.Thanking God over adoption of resolution, he termed the day the most significant day of National Assembly.He further said Shahbaz Sharif had already demanded this punishment for child rapists and now Bilawal Bhutto should support it too.

