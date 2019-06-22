Those Calling Themselves "successor" Of Bhutto Are Now Weeping Like Children: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those calling themselves "successor" of Bhutto are now weeping like children

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those calling themselves "successor" of Bhutto are now weeping like children.In her message on social networking site twitter, "Those who are seeking account of their tears when will they give account of tears and pain of poor people and children of Sindh"?Why don't they hear the pain of innocent children suffering from AIDS in Sindh and Larkana?People of Pakistan have rejected those who turned Sindh into ruins of Mohenjo-Daro.Remarks of a respective judge of the SC are a question mark upon the performance of Sindh Government.

Bilawal should not express anger upon PM Imran as cases against Asif Ali Zardari were filed by those with whom you are having meals in their houses.She further said that threats and anger of Bilawal Bhutto in order to save corruption of his father shows that stance of Imran Khan is winning.Bilawal should focus on his government performance in Sindh.She said they should delink them from corruption otherwise no one will identify a party in some districts which now stands confined to Sindh.