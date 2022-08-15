UrduPoint.com

Those Doing 'politics Of Hatred & Anarchy' To Face Action: Atta Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Those doing 'politics of hatred & anarchy' to face action: Atta Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the 'politics of hatred and anarchy' could not be allowed in the country and the law enforcement agencies would fulfill their responsibilities in that regard and take action against its perpetrators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the 'politics of hatred and anarchy' could not be allowed in the country and the law enforcement agencies would fulfill their responsibilities in that regard and take action against its perpetrators.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar said those creating chaos were at the same time making a hue and cry in order to escape from the long arm of the law, but they would not be spared. The government would ensure full protection to the lives and properties of citizens.

He said those who had set the green belt and metro stations in Islamabad on fire, killed a policeman Kamal, broken the parliament's gate, tortured SSP Asmatullah Junejo and attacked the ptv building, would no more be let scot free.

They would face the music as the law would take its due course.

The SAPM said the leaders of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were victimized during the government of Imran Khan Niazi as many of them remained in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 90-day remand in different cases.

Imran Khan used to send any of rivals behind the bars at his will, however, "we never tried to incite the people to revolt against him", he added.

A daughter (Maryam Nawaz) was arrested when she went to visit her father in jail, he recalled. The PML-N leaders and capable bureaucrats like Ahad Cheema had to face hardships in barracks, Tarar added.

/More

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Fire Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Music Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Jail Metro Visit Same Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Ahad Cheema Allied Rental Modarba Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Punjab govt is all out to ensure quick service del ..

Punjab govt is all out to ensure quick service delivery: Omer Cheema

34 seconds ago
 Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of ..

Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive

Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive

37 seconds ago
 3-day Badminton Championship inaugurated

3-day Badminton Championship inaugurated

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces incentives for dif ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces incentives for differently-abled persons

3 minutes ago
 Dehydration preventing hormone linked to worsening ..

Dehydration preventing hormone linked to worsening kidney disease: Study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.