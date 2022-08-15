Those doing 'politics of hatred & anarchy' to face action: Atta Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the 'politics of hatred and anarchy' could not be allowed in the country and the law enforcement agencies would fulfill their responsibilities in that regard and take action against its perpetrators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the 'politics of hatred and anarchy' could not be allowed in the country and the law enforcement agencies would fulfill their responsibilities in that regard and take action against its perpetrators.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar said those creating chaos were at the same time making a hue and cry in order to escape from the long arm of the law, but they would not be spared. The government would ensure full protection to the lives and properties of citizens.

He said those who had set the green belt and metro stations in Islamabad on fire, killed a policeman Kamal, broken the parliament's gate, tortured SSP Asmatullah Junejo and attacked the ptv building, would no more be let scot free.

They would face the music as the law would take its due course.

The SAPM said the leaders of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were victimized during the government of Imran Khan Niazi as many of them remained in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 90-day remand in different cases.

Imran Khan used to send any of rivals behind the bars at his will, however, "we never tried to incite the people to revolt against him", he added.

A daughter (Maryam Nawaz) was arrested when she went to visit her father in jail, he recalled. The PML-N leaders and capable bureaucrats like Ahad Cheema had to face hardships in barracks, Tarar added.

