Those Exploit Laborers' Rights To Be Brought To Justice: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo reiterating government resolve said those who exploit the laborers' rights will be brought to justice

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo reiterating government resolve said those who exploit the laborers' rights will be brought to justice.

In a message issued on the eve of World Labour Day, the CM said the purpose of celebrating Labour Day is to raise the voice of the workers.

"The workers have a key position in the overall economic and economic development of any society and country," he said and warned that those violating their rights will be taken to task.

Acknowledging the constructive role of the workers in the development of the countries, he said skilled human resources and rich manpower lead countries on the path of development.

Workers who are familiar with a technical skills become an essential part of the construction and development of the society About the policy of the incumbent government, he said the government is trying to effectively pay full heeds to the rights of the workers.

"Provision of equal opportunities and needs for all workers is being made possible.

The Chief Minister said and added that any discrimination based on race and colour will never be allowed.

He noted that the government is also aware of the importance of technical education, as polytechnic institutions across the province are being developed on modern lines.

Taking into account the requirements of the modern world, the youth should be introduced to highly technical skills to improve their skills.

The provincial government believes in such a labour policy in which the legitimate rights of all workers can be ensured.

The CM recalled that the provincial government has recently given the status of workers to the fishermen of Gwadar.

Stressing the need for the provision of equal opportunities, CM Bizenjo stressed that for the formation of an active, positive and constructive society, it is a must that necessities of life are available for all human beings equally.

