Those hatching conspiracies against country not to be spared: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said those hatching conspiracies against the country will not be spared at all.

He said this while addressing the cake-cutting ceremony held in connection with Christmas and birth anniversaries of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday. He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty, the next budget would be given without the support of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rana Mashhood said that electricity tariff would reduce besides inflation and every year hundreds and thousands of jobs would be created for youngsters. Collective efforts would be made to ensure progress and prosperity in the country, he added. He extended Christmas greetings to Christian community. He said, "White colour in Pakistan's national flag identifies minorities in the country."

He said that minorities in the country enjoyed equal rights and constitution guaranteed their protection and religious freedom. He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah materialised the dream of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through his commitment and hard work.

"It is vital for all of us to implement Quaid's golden principles of faith, unity and discipline," he added. He said, "Today is birthday of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and credit goes to him for making country's defence invincible by making it an atomic power." He said that Nawaz Sharif had always given priority to country's stability and prosperity.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted because he fought for the rights of people and did not take any dictation.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had never compromised on country's integrity and prosperity. He further said, "It is country's atomic deterrence which not allows enemy to cross its limit."

He said those who halted country's development process would meet their logical end. The youth programme chairman said that attack on state institutions was red line of Pakistani nation, adding that those crossing the red line would be held accountable.

Later, Christmas cake was cut besides birthday cake of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mian Nawaz Sharif.