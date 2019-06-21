UrduPoint.com
Those Injured In Line Of Duty To Be Remembered: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:18 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday appreciated Additional IGP- Welfare Dr. Rizwan Ahmed for his efforts on the welfare of police officers and personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday appreciated Additional IGP- Welfare Dr. Rizwan Ahmed for his efforts on the welfare of police officers and personnel.

Addressing as a chief guest at a ceremony organized in honor of "Ghazi" officers and personnel at the Saleem Wahidi Auditorium Driving License Branch Clifton, IGP said that sacrifices of not martyrs only but also of "Ghazi" officers and personnel would also be remembered.

He said that credit of restoration of peace in the province particularly in Karachi goes to the martyred and those injured in the line of duty.

He also praised the strategies of Karachi Police.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the officers and jawans shall not consider themselves alone in their fight against terrorism.

IGP on the occasion also distributed special motorbikes, wheelchairs and mattress foams among those injured in line of duty.

Additional IGP (AIGP) Welfare Dr. Rizwan, Deputy IGP (DIGP) West Zone Dr. Amin Yousafzai, DIGP East Zone Amir Farooqui, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Capt. (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

