Those Involved In Hoarding Not To Be Spared: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Punajb Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the food Department is fully alert and carrying out action against wheat hoarders across the province.

According to official sources here on Thursday, he said that those involved in hoarding would not be spared.

The senior minister said that tactics to create artificial wheat shortage were being frustrated adding that the operation against wheat hoarders was in favour of wheat procurement process.

He said that action against hoarding would continue as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

During the action against wheat hoarders across the province, almost 44,000 tonnes of wheat had been recovered. Action was taken at 610 points, 498 vehicles were seized and 213 cases were registered against those involved in wheat hoarding.

