Those Involved In Illegal Oil, Gas Business Do Not Deserve Any Concessions

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Director Civil Defense Punjab and Deputy Commissioner/Controller Civil Defense Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, the Civil Defense team along with the staff of Assistant Commissioner Bhuwana Madam Sadia Jamal conducted raids at various locations in Tehsil Bhuwana against those involved in illegal oil business.

During the raid 2 illegal oil machines were seized and deposited in the Assistant Commissioner's Office, Bhuwana. Those involved in illegal oil and gas business do not deserve any concessions and action will continue against them on a daily basis.

