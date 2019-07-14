Those involved in money laundering will be taken to task: Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Minister Ali Zaidi has said that the incumbent governments will not compromise and those who were involved in money laundering will be taken to task.Talking exclusively to ptv with regard to the news published about Shahbaz Sharif's involvement in money laundering in the British newspaper, he said that the money looted from national exchequer and stashed abroad by these politicians belongs to the people of Pakistan.

British newspaper in its report said that millions of Pounds stolen from donors aid money were transferred to Birmingham.

The newspaper also urged the British Government to cooperate with Pakistan with regard to money laundering.