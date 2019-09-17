Those involved in spreading rumours of Ch Shujaat death identified: FIA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director has said that suspects involved in spreading false news of Former Prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain death have been identified and inquiry has been started against them.They will be arrested soon, he added.

Deputy Director FIA in his statement said that few days back rumors about Former Prime minister Chaudhry Shojat's death were circulated on social media.

Accused involved therein have been identified.Deputy Director further said that the suspects include Ghulam Rasool, Sheraz Ali and Shahzad who are resident of Gujrat. The inquiry is under process after which accused will be arrested.Sources said that Elahi Palace had requested action against the accused under cyber crime act.