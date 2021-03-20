LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The wife of Governor Punjab Begum Parveen Sarwar Saturday said that those involved in violence against women did not deserve any mercy.

Addressing an event 'Women Expo' at Sui Gas Society Lahore on Saturday, she said the problems of women must be addressed on a priority basis, adding that more opportunities should be given to women across all fields. Pakistan could become fully developed and prosperous with empowering women, she asserted.

Women belonging to the business community had set up stalls at the Women Expo and Begum Parveen Sarwar appreciated the role of women during the visit to the stalls and said that there was no dearth of talented women in Pakistan and the increased women participation was welcoming because it provided employment opportunities for women.

Begum Parveen Sarwar said that the societies in which women problems were left unaddressed could never move forward and violence against women should be dealt with strictly and the rights of women should be safeguarded. She said that she was proud that her welfare organisation "HunarGah" was working to uplift the underprivileged women and a large number of women were receiving skills-based education in HunarGah Centers of Lahore and other cities of Punjab. "It is compulsory for all of us to play our part in empowering women as the empowered women play constructive roles in building the nations," she added.

Sarwat Gohar, a female member of Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muqaddas Ayaz and others also participated.