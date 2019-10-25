Those making mockery of ill health of political rivals should not forget time changes: Shahbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said those making mockery of diseases of the political rivals should not forget that times changes

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said those making mockery of diseases of the political rivals should not forget that times changes.PML-N president said this in a statement here Friday.

He held we all including the entire nation is worried over the deteriorating health of Nawaz Sharif.

Improvement in the health of party Qaid is our top priority. Today Nawaz Sharif case will be heard. We hope for justice from the judiciary.If government has an iota of decency then it will inform the court about the health hazards facing Nawaz Sharif. Political rivalry remains but no one can be denied right to live.