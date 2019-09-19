(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there would be accountability for all and those, who did not perform in the interest of common man, would be taken to task.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister particularly referred to the Kasur incident in which the Punjab police and the provincial government had taken a number of steps. The district police officer (DPO) Kasur was being removed and the superintendent of police (SP) investigation Kasur surrendered.

The SP was charge sheeted and being proceeded against, whereas the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the station house officer (SHO) were suspended and a formal probe had been ordered under the additional inspector general (AIG).

Besides these steps, a major overhaul in the local police of Kasur was on the cards, the prime minister posted.

On Wednesday, the people in Kasur protested against the local police after recovery of the remains of three murdered minor boys in Chunian tehsil.