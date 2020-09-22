Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking respect for votes: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said those, who had always paid respect to the currency notes were today seeking respect for votes without heeding to the appeals of their voters for their return to the country

The credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had provided an opportunity to a convict to address a political gathering in an environment of true democratic freedom, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was a healthy person and he was exposed during his address to the all parties conference through video link. The language used by Nawaz was for for point scoring, besides getting money laundering cases against him scrapped, he added.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said the money laundering case was a death warrant against Nawaz Sharif.

The opposition leaders, he said, could not do anything except their resignations from the legislatures.