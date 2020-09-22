UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Paying Respect To Currency Notes Now Seeking Respect For Votes: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:05 AM

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking respect for votes: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said those, who had always paid respect to the currency notes were today seeking respect for votes without heeding to the appeals of their voters for their return to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said those, who had always paid respect to the Currency notes were today seeking respect for votes without heeding to the appeals of their voters for their return to the country.

The credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had provided an opportunity to a convict to address a political gathering in an environment of true democratic freedom, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was a healthy person and he was exposed during his address to the all parties conference through video link. The language used by Nawaz was for for point scoring, besides getting money laundering cases against him scrapped, he added.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said the money laundering case was a death warrant against Nawaz Sharif.

The opposition leaders, he said, could not do anything except their resignations from the legislatures.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Rashid Money All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

1 minute ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition playing tactics to avoid corruption cas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.