(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said the protesters demonstrating against the arrest of "Fitana Khan" were not ordinary people of Pakistan but trained miscreants who had been receiving training at Zaman Park, Lahore for several months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said the protesters demonstrating against the arrest of "Fitana Khan" were not ordinary people of Pakistan but trained miscreants who had been receiving training at Zaman Park, Lahore for several months.

The PML-N leader, in a tweet, said the common people had also witnessed the "terrorists" of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with their own eyes and that was why they had refused to be a part of any protest. "This is a big blow to Imran Khan's destructive politics." The government should not tolerate the miscreants in any way, she stressed.

Maryam said the newly-released audio recordings had provided evidence that the plan for the sabotage was devised by Imran Khan himself, and specific locations were marked for potential attacks in case of his arrest.