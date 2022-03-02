Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Qureshi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said those raising slogans of public rights had themselves ruined the lives of Sindh people.

There had been no change in the people's lives as they were still suffering from the economic miseries which he had witnessed them undergoing some ten years ago, he said while addressing the public here during the Sindh Haqooq March.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party during its over a decade-long government had ruined the province. The people of Sindh would have to raise their voice and stand for a bright future. They would have to throw away the rulers, who were only making their own fortunes at their cost, he added.

Qureshi said no one could imagine that the PTI would be the main competitor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but it were the people of that province, who had revolted against the past rulers.

Same was the situation in Sindh as its people would have to rise against the rulers, he added. "Roti, Kapra aur Makan" was necessary for each person, which they were still deprived of, he said.

PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi said it was an irony that the PPP leaders, who even did not meet and shake hands with their common workers, were talking of the people's rights.

Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaih and former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim were also present in the rally.