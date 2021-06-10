UrduPoint.com
Those Responsible For Train Accident To Be Punished: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that the officers and staff responsible for the Dharki train accident will be punished; their services will be terminated and all benefits will be confiscated.

He was talking to the media after inauguration of a vaccination centre for the railway employees at Green Line waiting hall, Railway Station, here on Thursday.

He said that suspension on the train accident did not mean a conviction, as it was an action taken on an initial report.

"I will hang the culprit. The nation has lost 63 lives in the accident so far, and the railway officials are responsible for it," he added.

The minister said that the negligent officers had been given a message that they would be brought to justice as they were responsible for the death of innocent people, adding that they would have been expelled on the same day.

He said that it was the job of a minister and the chief executive officer (CEO) to tell the officers to work.

"If the officers do not work, it is their fault," he said adding that those who were at fault would be punished at any cost.

"We will show the nation that 63 lives were lost because of this officer," he said.

About the vaccination centre, he said that aimed at protecting humanity. "Precautions are necessary even after vaccination, " he said.

The PR minister said that the way Federal Minister Asad Umar and his entire committee handled the pandemic situation was commendable. "The media played a crucial role in it, " he added.

He said that the vaccination centre at the Railway Station would not only facilitate the railway employees but also the passengers would also be vaccinated here.

To a question, he said that the budget and account of the pensioners had been separated from the rest of the railway budget, adding that there was no problem in the budget for the railways.

To another question, the minister said that he would present the report of the Dharki accident to the prime minister on Monday.

