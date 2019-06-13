UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Seeking Account Of Last 10 Years Will Have To Give Account Of Last 10 Months: Pervaiz Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:41 PM

Those seeking account of last 10 years will have to give account of last 10 months: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid has said that those who are seeking account of last 10 years will have to give account of last 10 months too

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid has said that those who are seeking account of last 10 years will have to give account of last 10 months too.Talking to media men outside Kot Lakhpatt Jail on Thursday, senior PML-N leader said that those who have been arrested are the friends of Pakistani nation while those who made their arrest are the enemies of Pakistani nation.He said those who made their arrest have given pain to general public in the budget.Prime Minister was in the frustration during budget presentation as one time he wore headphones and at the other he removed it.He said PM said that he will take account of loans attained since the last 10 years but terrorism, energy crisis and load shedding was eliminated during the last 10 years.

He said if an ineligible person will be made the Prime Minister of Pakistan then this type of situation will exist.After the address of PM with nation, Dollar price has increased just like rocket while stock exchange has fallen.He said sentiments of Pakistani nation will be represented during All Parties Conference.Opposition didn't move back from playing its role for even a one second.He said PML-N will hold public rallies and gatherings and Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will address with public gatherings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Stock Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Energy Crisis Budget Jail Rashid Price Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi's Terror Attack On Ab ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Dismisses Decision Of Moldova To Relocate Emba ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court declares infructuous petition ..

4 minutes ago

Selected prime minister has put the public into tr ..

4 minutes ago

Meeting held to review progress of sports projects ..

10 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court suspends notification of appoi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.