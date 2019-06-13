Those seeking account of last 10 years will have to give account of last 10 months: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid has said that those who are seeking account of last 10 years will have to give account of last 10 months too

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid has said that those who are seeking account of last 10 years will have to give account of last 10 months too.Talking to media men outside Kot Lakhpatt Jail on Thursday, senior PML-N leader said that those who have been arrested are the friends of Pakistani nation while those who made their arrest are the enemies of Pakistani nation.He said those who made their arrest have given pain to general public in the budget.Prime Minister was in the frustration during budget presentation as one time he wore headphones and at the other he removed it.He said PM said that he will take account of loans attained since the last 10 years but terrorism, energy crisis and load shedding was eliminated during the last 10 years.

He said if an ineligible person will be made the Prime Minister of Pakistan then this type of situation will exist.After the address of PM with nation, Dollar price has increased just like rocket while stock exchange has fallen.He said sentiments of Pakistani nation will be represented during All Parties Conference.Opposition didn't move back from playing its role for even a one second.He said PML-N will hold public rallies and gatherings and Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will address with public gatherings.