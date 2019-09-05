UrduPoint.com
Those Talking Of Martial Law Living In Fool's Paradise: Punjab Minister For Information & Culture Mian Aslam

Thu 05th September 2019

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that those who are talking about new elections or imposition of martial law are living in fool's paradise

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said 2020 would not be the year of new elections but the second year of development and prosperity of the nation. The country would successfully move forward towards new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

On the other hand, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had nothing to offer except for allegation-mongering and that is why the opposition leaders were depending on giving media statements.

"It is regrettable that the past rulers did nothing except for loot and plunder and that is why those who are convicted of corruption perceive others like themselves," he added.

He said that people were fully aware that thieves and looters were facing the music.

The minister said that the narrative of Imran Khan was correct that both (PML-N and PPP heads) were looters and Mian Nawaz Shraif should return the looted money instead of looking for a deal or any relaxation.

It is sanguine that the elements doing politics of personal interests have been fully exposed and people have also realized their worth, he said.

Mian Aslam said that the marriage of convenience of PML-N and PPP did not work. "It is satisfying that Imran Khan has steered the national economy out of crisis and the coming days would be good for the public," he added.

