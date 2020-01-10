Those targeting innocent people not true Muslim: Chief of the Army Staff

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa Friday said those, who targeted innocents in a mosque, could never be true Muslim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa Friday said those, who targeted innocents in a mosque, could never be true Muslim.

According an Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) tweet, the troops of Frontier Constabulary (FC) reached the blast site in Quetta and cordoned off the entire area.

The law enforcement and investigation agencies along with the local police started a joint search operation while the injured were being evacuated to the hospital.

"Every possible assistance has been given to police & civil administration," the ISPR said.