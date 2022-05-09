UrduPoint.com

Those Using Derogatory Remarks Against Institutions Will Have To Be Answerable: Hamza Shahbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Those using derogatory remarks against institutions will have to be answerable: Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz on Monday asserted that those involved in using derogatory remarks against the state institutions would have to be answerable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz on Monday asserted that those involved in using derogatory remarks against the state institutions would have to be answerable.

He said, no one should take the liberty to say anything offensive about the institutions for personal interests. The chief minister said that Imran Khan, a defeated person, was ridiculing the state institutions and the constitution of the country.

Talking to the media at the residence of MPA Mian Naveed in Pakpattan, the CM said that the statements uttered by Imran Niazi were against the national interest, adding that even the friendly countries were being targeted by Imran, said a handout issued here.

He pointed out that Imran Niazi, who claimed to be an advocate of Pakistan and Kashmir cause, had miserably failed to fulfil his commitment over the Kashmir issue. Imran Niazi would have to be answerable even in the court of the public, he added.

To a question, he said that doors of the Supreme Court were opened to uphold the constitution.

He said that nothing was done for the welfare of the masses during the last four years, except taking revenge, and creating chaos in the country while fake promises were made with the youth about employment.

The Punjab governor was playing with the constitution of the country, he deplored.

To another question, the CM maintained that the price hike had made the people mentally sick, however, the present government was trying to bring ease in the lives of the common man and a public welfare agenda would be brought out within the next few days.

Decreasing the prices of edibles would be the first part of this agenda, he said and added that the murder of the father of Mian Naveed would be investigated and criminals would be taken to task.

Earlier, the CM visited the residence of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali Arain and condoled with the bereaved family. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and assured that the requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

Senior politician Ata Manika, MPAs Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor and party workers were also present.

