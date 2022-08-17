Those using industrial plots for commercial purposes to face strict action: Sindh Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Sindh for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those who use industrial plots for commercial purposes, and that plots of those who did not pay arrears would be canceled within a month.

He made these remarks while presiding over the 75th meeting of the board of Governors of Sindh Small Industries Corporation held here at at Sindh Secretariat.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Najamuddin Sahito, MD Sindh Small Industries Corporation Dr M.B. Dharejo, and representatives of Hyderabad and Dadu chambers of commerce were also present.

The meeting approved the proposed budget of Sindh Small Industries Corporation for 2022-23.

It also gave approval for setting up septic tanks for disposal of industrial waste and polluted water.

Jam Ikramullah said setting up septic tanks not only would help saving lives but also reduce environmental pollution.

The meeting also reduced the maintenance charges from Rs 50 per square yard per annum to Rs 25. The industrialists expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government for agreeing to their long-standing demand to reduce the maintenance charges.

The provincial minister directed the MD Sindh Small Industries Corporation to collect the arrears within a month and cancel industrial plots of those who did not pay the arrears within a month.

He also directed that the process of converting industrial plots into commercial plots should be stopped, and that strict action should be taken against those who violate industrial laws.