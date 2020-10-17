Those wanted to NAB rejected in Gujranwala: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Various corrupt political leaders, wanted to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were rejected by masses in the Gujranwala show, as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) show flopped badly on Friday, said Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar

Giving his reaction over the PDM show, he said that the rejected parties had launched the PDM against an elected government, but unfortunately its first power show remained failed too. He said that the opposition parties spent about one billion rupees on the PDM show in Gujranwala but the public rejected them.

He said the corrupt elements should return the looted money voluntarily or get ready to face the music. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a committed person and he will never bow down before those who ruined the national institutes as well as looted national wealth, he added.